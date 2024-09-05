Loblaw has officially opened a new ultra-discount grocery store pilot project in Windsor.

Based on the Loblaw No Name brand, the new store is at 1555 Talbot Rd. within the Windsor Crossing Premium Outlet property, not far from St. Clair College.

The Windsor location is the first of three stores opening and will be joined by sites in St. Catharines and Brockville later this fall.

Melanie Singh, President of the Hard Discount Division, says the majority of the products are 10 to 20 percent cheaper than elsewhere.

"Our customers have told us that they need affordability options, and this is one way," she says. "So we looked at how we operate a store; we've reduced costs, and we've taken those costs directly into reducing the prices of our groceries."

Singh says some people have been shocked to see produce in the store.

"They will see an abundance of not only private label products but national brand products. There is a bakery. The only thing you can't get at this store is meat, deli, milk, and eggs," she says.

The company is aiming to attract shoppers seeking lower prices to combat the effects of inflation.

Singh says they will employ around 20 full-time and part-time workers.

"We have a lot of students come over from the college looking for jobs. So you know what? We'll do our part to help the community," she says.

Loblaw owns several brands, including SuperStore, Zehrs, Loblaw, Shopper's Drug Mart, and No Frills.

