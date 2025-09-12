A new grocery store is opening on Howard Avenue in the Roundhouse Centre.

Loblaw has confirmed a No Frills store will be opening on Thursday, October 30 and will be a 22,000-square-foot store.

The company says it will be hiring 69 new team members for the store.

When choosing a location, Loblaw says, 'It's always looking for opportunities to make fresh and affordable groceries accessible to more communities.'

The location was previously a Shoppers Drug Mart and a Spirit of Halloween store.

Loblaw has started the hiring process.