Linq Tunnel Bus marks one year of cross-border service

The Linq tunnel bus in downtown Windsor at pickup - drop off stop on Bruce at Riverside Drive. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

The Linq Tunnel Bus is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

The cross-border shuttle service launched last October.

The service offers regular scheduled buses and special event buses between Windsor and Detroit.

Company spokesperson Sarb Sehmbi says year one was wonderful.

He says there was a gap in the transportation system, and The Linq stepped up to help the community.

“I can tell you weekends are really great,” he says. “We’re packed up then, game days. Whenever there’s a special event, definitely ridership is up, but then again, with the trade war which nobody saw coming and a few other things, sometimes it’s hard to say, we can have some slow days as well.”

AM800-News-The-Linq-Tunnel-Bus-Route-Instagram. The Linq Tunnel Bus route (The Linq Tunnel Bus/Instagram)

Sehmbi feels the public is pleased with the service.

“I think we’re doing a great job on our end as well because the buses are properly maintained, everything is safe and right up to where the standards that you would want when you’re doing a ride like this, crossing the border,” says Sehmbi.

He says they’re always looking to improve the service.

“For year two we’ve already looked at some different buses and other applications,” he says. “We’re trying to put a POS system in place so you can utilize your phone to purchase tickets and just make it as easy as possible for you to enjoy the service.”

The Linq officially launched in Windsor on Monday, October 6, 2025.

There are pick up and drop-off locations in downtown Windsor and downtown Detroit.

When the service first started, the cost was $15 per person for a one-way trip.

It’s now up to $17.50 per person, one way.

The private operator started after Transit Windsor ended its regular tunnel bus service to Detroit on August 31, 2025.

The city cut the service during its 2025 budget process.

Transit’s Special Events service ended last December.