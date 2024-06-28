LaSalle police have a new chief.

Mayor Crystal Meloche says after a nationwide search, the LaSalle Police Services Board has named Michael Pearce as the town's next police chief.



Pearce comes to LaSalle with more than two decades of policing experience.



He served with the York Regional Police and Chatham-Kent Police Service, where he currently serves as the Inspector in charge of the Community Patrol Branch.

According to a release, Chief Designate Pearce has worked in patrol, community-oriented response unit, drugs and vice, media relations, traffic unit, professional standards, training and career development, and recruiting.



Pearce's appointment goes into effect on July 29.



He's replacing Chief Duncan Davies, who is retiring later this year.



The police service will hold a Change of Command Ceremony at a later date.

