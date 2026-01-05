LaSalle's mayor is calling the new winter loop at LaSalle Landing a success.

The $9 million project opened Nov. 28, 2025 and the summer water feature earlier last summer.

The skate trail is part of the $50 million LaSalle Landing waterfront project along the Heritage Detroit River.

Mayor Crystal Meloche said the space has been fully embraced by the community.

"I drive by at all times of the day to see what type of attendance we have and it's always full. There's always people out there and it's great to see people of all ages. We have families, we have little ones learning to skate, we have seniors using it," she said.

Meloche said this is exactly what families were asking for and the town delivered.

"I've talked to staff and they're saying that at all hours of the day people are out there and they're fully enjoying it. I've had friends say their kids go out there two or three times a week. So it's doing what it's suppose to do and I think it's really supporting our local businesses as well because we're bringing in a lot of visitors from out of town who want to come see as well," Meloche said.

She said a handful of naysayers have since reached out to her to say they are now welcoming of the project.

"It's a community space. It's not just somewhere to go skating. We've created a space for people to go. There's food trucks there on the weekends, and it's just another opportunity for our residents to do a family activity in the Town of LaSalle," she said.

The winter loop had one minor hiccup when it opened.

Some residents living in vicinity raised concerned over the noise level of a safety alert that is played when the skating trail ice is being cleaned.

Meloche said that has been resolved and the town ordered a part to be able to turn down the alert.

The loop is expected to remain open through March weather depending.