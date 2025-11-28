The community was skating on cloud nine in LaSalle.

A couple hundred people gathered for the grand opening of the LaSalle Landing winter loop on Friday evening, with entertainment, and a community skate taking place.

The Loop is approximately 250 metres in length with lights and music.

The winter loop, located near the Event Centre on Front Road, was expected to open last winter, however it was delayed due to some portions of the work not being completed on time.

Despite a very cold evening, skaters laughed as they got to glide on the ice for the first time.

Robbie, James, Harper, Max, and Nora were all very excited to be on the ice.

"It's really bigger than I thought! I saw my friend go on it and he said he had a lot of fun!"

"I want to go on it so badly!"

"I think it looks good, really nice."

"I'm very excited!"

"Skating with my friends."

Leslie Haney says her entire family will use the loop.

"Both my daughter and son are hockey players, we live just around the corner, and the kids are thinking they will be here everyday after school skating around the path, and we're super pumped."

Paul says this is great for the community.

"Music is fun, lights are nice, atmosphere is hopping, it's a great grand opening and it's a nice little trail for the town."

Adriano is on the LaSalle Vipers and says he's happy with the addition.

"I love it! Honestly, this is ice unbelievable, it feels very nice on the feet."

Kaiden is on the LaSalle Vipers and says he loves it.

"I think it's unbelievable honestly, I feel like it's a great time to spend with the community and the friends to get around for a skate when you want, and I love it."

Skate loaning will be available for the entire season for those who don't own their own pair of ice skates.

The trail is part of the $50-million LaSalle Landing waterfront project along the Heritage Detroit River.

The outdoor skate trail along with the summer water feature was a $9-million project.

The Loop functions as an ice skating loop during the colder months, and a concrete recreational trail for walking, jogging, and biking in the summer months.

Hours for the loop can be found on the Town of LaSalle website.