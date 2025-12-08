LaSalle mayor Crystal Meloche says sound issues at the winter loop have been resolved.

She says the town heard from residents living in the area about the noise level of a safety alert that is played when the skating trail ice is being cleaned.

Meloche says the town did receive some complaints the first night, and more complaints came in when the rink was closed about the noise.

She says there was an issue with the timing of the alert that has since been resolved and another issue with the sound level.

Meloche says the town's IT department was waiting for a part to adjust the sound level.

"We needed a part that IT was waiting for to be able to adjust that sound level," says Meloche. "So that has been done; it has been fixed, and so at this point in time I'm hoping residents in the last 24 to 48 hours have noticed that it's not as loud."

She says complaints were about the tone of the safety announcement and the sound of it.

"It really wasn't with the music that plays while people are out there; it was that tone, and that is a safety tone, but we did have an issue that we have been able to adjust," she says. "So hopefully they're no longer experiencing that kind of a high-pitched noise that it was; staff did recognize that there was an issue, and they did make the change."

Meloche says a big part of the announcement is for public safety.

"It has to be at a level that ensures that people in the area can hear it and are safe and that we don't have kids running onto the ice while we have our staff out there cleaning," says Meloche.

She says the town does not have a set schedule for when the safety announcement is played.

Meloche says it depends on how heavily the trail is being used each day.

She says the first announcement goes off around 8:30 a.m. before the rink opens.

The winter loop at LaSalle Landing opened to the public late last month.