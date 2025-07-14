Unionized drivers at Vets Cab in Windsor have ratified a new, four-year contract.

The 300 drivers are members of Unifor Local 195 and voted 79 per cent in favour of a tentative deal reached on Friday.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the deal is a win-win-win.

"I think it's good for our drivers," says Nabbout. "It's good for the people who own a plate, It's good for Vets Cab. Everybody here is a winner at this point and our community as well is a winner because we still have the service provided with labour dispute, with no interruption to any service in the community."

He says one of the challenges facing both sides in talks was competition from other ride services like Uber and Lyft.

"I think we're going to remain competitive with the rest of the industry," he says. "We're going to be able to continue serving the community. The company will be able to survive and deliver the dispatch and the services they normally do to our industry, this type of industry."

&amp;amp;nbsp;

Nabbout credits both sides for getting a deal done.

"Earlier this week, the demands coming from the company was a little bit unprecedented and we were able to spend long hours on Thursday and Friday to come up with something that can be ratified and I said with full confidence," says Nabbout.

Unionized drivers voted on the deal Sunday night at the union hall on Somme Avenue.

Last week, the drivers voted 96.5 per cent in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

The workers previous deal expired on Sunday, July 13, 2025.