A tentative deal for workers at Vets Cab in Windsor.

Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says the company and the union worked through the night and came to the tentative agreement.

Earlier this week, employees at Vets Cab voted 96.5 per cent in favour of strike action.

The current collective agreement was set to expire on Sunday, July 13.

Nabbout says the members will vote in just a couple of days.

"This ratification meeting will be taking place at the Local 195 on July 13 at 6 p.m., so the entire bargaining team are pleased."

He says the bargaining team has listened to their members.

"We took it and tabled all their concerns at the bargaining table. And as everybody knows in negotiations you don't get everything 100 per cent but I think we are confident, and we strongly recommend acceptance of this collective agreement."

Nabbout says the union recommends the members accept the deal.

"We always strive to continue building a great relationship with the employer, and with our members we represent. And we are happy, and pleased that this tentative deal has been reached."

The union represents approximately 300 Vets Cab drivers.

While Nabbout would not disclose what the key issues were, he stated there are many challenges including competition from Uber, Lyft and many others in the taxi industry.