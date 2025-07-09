Drivers at Vets Cab in Windsor are in favour of strike action if needed to back contract demands.

Unifor Local 195 represents the workers and held a strike authorization meeting Tuesday night at the union hall on Somme Avenue, where workers voted 96.5 per cent of strike action if necessary.

Local 195 president Emile Nabbout says there are roughly 300 Vets cab drivers.

He would not disclose what the key issues are in the talks but says there are many challenges including competition from Uber, Lyft and many others in the taxi industry.

Nabbout says going out on strike is a last resort.

"Given negotiations, everybody hold their card tight to their chest and we're still optimistic that both parties will reach an agreement that can be ratified by our members," says Nabbout.

He says he's optimistic a deal can be reached.

"Strike normally will damage not only the livelihood for our member but they'll damage the company due to the many challenges we have right now from competition from Uber, Lyft, and many other taxi industry," he says.

Nabbout says over the years, the relationship between the parties has improved.

"I think both sides understand the risk of a labour dispute and we urge the company to come to the table with a reasonable expectation and maybe we can reach an agreement that can be ratified by those members in full confidence," says Nabbout.

The current collective agreement expires on July 13.

Nabbout says both sides continue to talk and the union has not made any decisions when/if the workers will head out on strike.