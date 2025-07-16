A municipal accommodation tax (MAT) will not be coming to Kingsville, for now at least.

Administration presented a report to council Monday night, recommending the town inform Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) that they would not be moving forward with a MAT.

Over the course of the spring, TWEPI visited each municipality pitching the idea of implementing a MAT on short-term rentals (STRs) and hotels.

The revenue, brought in by visitors, would be split 50/50 between the municipality and TWEPI. Currently, Windsor charges at MAT at 6 per cent.

In their report, Kingsville administration cited concerns over unknown factors such as the full cost of administering the program, enforcement responsibilities, and lack of clarity surrounding how TWEPI will use the funds for the town.

TWEPI suggested that the City of Windsor administer the program, however administration was concerned that there was no certainty on the fees that Windsor would charge for the service, and no confirmation about who would take enforcement action against STRs that do not remit the tax revenue.

Resident Tony spoke at the meeting and said he rents out his cottage and was against the implementation of the MAT.

"Let's not add to the problem, more costs to the tourism industry, particularly in the form of a new MAT will only drive visitors to more affordable areas," he said.

Resident Les said he previously lived in Banff for 22 years and served on a tourism council.

He said he saw first hand how a MAT could be beneficial and asked council to reconsider at a later date.

"When tourism numbers are down, there's never been a more important time to consider finding other streams of revenue to try to help us promote Kingsville as a destination," he said.

Council heard that public consultations were held and sentiment was overwhelmingly opposed to implementing a MAT.

Administration said it does not believe the revenue-share model proposed by TWEPI is the only option, or perhaps the best option, for Kingsville.

Councillor Sheri Lowrie joined other councillors who weren't completely against the tax, but wanted to explore it at a later time.

"There's just too many unknowns, too many unanswered questions, so again I just come back to at this time," Lowrie said. "I hope to see something come back in the future when we're possibly ready, but we have to let the short-term rentals roll out, let's let that happen, let's grow tourism, and then see if there's an appetite for this later," she added.

LaSalle, Tecumseh , Essex , Amherstburg , Lakeshore and Leamington have not yet decided if they will implement a MAT as they await reports from their staff.

TWEPI is asking to be informed of decisions by Aug. 31, 2025.