Both LaSalle and Tecumseh councils instructed their administrations to bring back a report on the Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) program.

LaSalle and Tecumseh now join Essex , Kingsville and Amherstburg who are awaiting a report from their administrations.

Tourism Windsor Essex Pelee Island (TWEPI) has been pitching all seven municipalities to implement the tax.

The tax is collected by accommodation providers and remitted to the municipality, and half of the net MAT revenue is shared with TWEPI to support tourism promotion and development.

Windsor has had a MAT in place since 2018, and it sits at six per cent.

On Tuesday night, LaSalle council learned that at the end of 2024, there were 103 accommodation listings in the town through short term rentals and hotels/motels, with a 51 per cent occupation rate.

The estimated 2024 revenue through those listings was $1.7-million.

If the town was to charge a 4 per cent MAT based off the estimated revenue, $70,000 in MAT would be generated, with the town keeping $35,000 or 50 per cent.

If a 6 per cent MAT was charged, based off the estimated revenue, $104,000 in MAT would be generated, with the town keeping $52,000 or 50 per cent.

At Tecumseh's pitch, TWEPI informed council that at the end of 2024, there were 38 accommodation listings in the town, with a 61 per cent occupation rate.

The estimated 2024 revenue through those listings was $869,000.

If the town was to charge a 4 per cent MAT based off the estimated revenue, $34,000 in MAT would be generated, with the town keeping $17,000 or 50 per cent of that.

If a 6 per cent MAT was charged, based off the estimated revenue, $52,000 in MAT would be generated, with the town keeping $26,000 or 50 per cent of that.

TWEPI is asking for all municipalities to provide them their decisions by August 31, 2025.