Could a Municipal Accommodation Tax (MAT) be coming to Kingsville.

Kingsville council has asked administration to prepare a report on the tax.

Mayor Dennis Rogers says the tax has been discussed regionally for a while now, with Windsor already having the tax.

He says Windsor's tax is mainly on hotels but if it's explored in the county, it would go towards short term rentals and hotels.

"What it does, it just provides some funds for us to be able to continue to fund and to expand our tourism department," he says. "So certain aspect if approved those dollars will go towards TWEPI, like our regional tourism partner as well as a percentage coming back to the municipality."

Rogers says there are several municipalities in Ontario that have the tax.

He says town staff would recommend the tax amount.

"You're not reinventing the wheel, the structure is there, it's just the matter how the program looks and if council supports it," he says. "What this tax does is that those who are visiting the region or visiting the municipality are paying this percentage and those dollars go towards tourism. So it can offset local tax dollar funded tourism department."

Rogers says tax amounts across the province range between four and six per cent.

In Windsor, the tax was four per cent from October 1, 2018, to March 31, 2025.

On April 1, the tax increased to six per cent.