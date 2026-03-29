The Ontario Sunshine List has been released.

The list was released Friday and discloses any public sector workers who were paid $100,000 or more throughout 2025.

Across the province, there are more than 404,000 names on the latest list released Friday, up from about 377,000 last year.

The list has more than 1,200 employees from the City of Windsor , and nearly 350 employees for the County of Essex .

The list also includes local hospital employees who earn more than six figures.

Windsor Regional Hospital has 1,285 employees on their list.

Some of the most familiar names include:

Karen Riddell, President and CEO - $433,000 (retired as of March 2026)

Luc Serre, Senior Medical Physicist - $312,000

Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff - $309,000

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a Windsor Regional Hospital employee is $122,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $157-million.

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare has 260 employees on their list.

The most familiar name includes Bill Marra, President and CEO - $382,000.

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a Hôtel-Dieu employee is $122,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $31-million.

Erie Shores Healthcare has 139 employees on their list.

The most familiar name includes Kristin Kennedy, President and CEO - $320,000 (President and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital as of March 2026).

According to www.ontariosunshinelist.com - the average salary for a Erie Shores Healthcare employee is $127,000 while the total salary paid in 2025 was $17-million.