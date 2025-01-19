The most successful year yet for the Holiday Jam for Hunger in Chatham-Kent.

The event, which was held on, December 28, raised over $4,100 in donations during their 20th annual year.

This money raised will be split between two local organizations who provide community support, Chatham Outreach for Hunger and Hope House - Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent.

17 local musicians across three bands from southern Ontario donated their time to play music for the cause, including 40 Hours Over, the Dave Trinca Xperience, and the Soul Remedy Orchestra.

Since fundraising was included in this annual event, nearly $40,000 has been raised for local community organizations.

Organizer Alysson Storey says it was a great turnout for their most successful year yet.

"A lot of folks are struggling right now in our community, so to have just a strong show of support to help out those who might be struggling - our friends and neighbours - and to raise the highest amount we ever have, which is really heartwarming. A great way to end the year, and start a new one."

She says everyone loved the live music.

"The dance floor was full when they were up there, so it's just a really wonderful way to do something fun, getting out there and seeing your friends with live music, but also at the same time benefiting local community organizations that are playing such a critical role in our day-to-day lives here."

Storey says she's thankful for all of the support over the years.

"We're literally less than one thousand dollars from the $40,000 mark. I hope we do this next year, I think we'll likely top that and then some. But, to think that we've raised $40,000 for organizations that help folks, it's just amazing. I'm just really thankful that we've had this opportunity to continue to hold this event."

Admission into the event was by donation.

Chatham Outreach for Hunger is a non-profit charitable organization that provides food donations, and nutritious meals to families in crisis.

And Hope House - Mental Health Network of Chatham-Kent is a non-profit organization that offers hope through education, support, social rehabilitation, networking and advocacy to people whose lives are affected by mental illness.