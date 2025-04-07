The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today..sunny. Increasing cloudiness this morning then showers beginning near noon and ending this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 then southwest 40 gusting to 60 late this morning. High 9. UV index 4 or moderate.



Tonight..partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries overnight. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 3. Wind chill minus 11 overnight.

Tuesday..a mix of sun and cloud. 40 percent chance of flurries in the morning. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 10 in the morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tuesday night..clear. Low minus 7.

Wednesday..increasing cloudiness. High plus 5.

Wednesday night..cloudy. Low zero.

Thursday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Thursday night..cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1.

Friday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 9.

Friday night..cloudy periods. Low zero.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 10.

Saturday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 1.

Sunday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 13.