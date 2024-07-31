A heat warning has been issued for Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada says a heat event is expected to begin Wednesday and continue through Thursday.



The national weather service says a hot and humid airmass is expected to hit the region with maximum daytime temperatures of 30 to 32 degrees Celsius with with humidex values near 40.



Overnight temperatures will hover around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.



Environment Canada says extreme heat can affect everyone's health and is encouraging everyone to drink plenty of water.



A cooler airmass is expect to arrive Thursday night.

