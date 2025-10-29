A disciplinary hearing date has been set for a teacher with the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) facing allegations of "professional misconduct" by the Ontario College of Teachers (OCT).

As AM800 reported back in April , allegations against Rusty William Goertzen stem from incidents at two unidentified schools.

In the 2022-2023 school year, the OCT alleges Goertzen spent time alone with female students in the classroom even though he had been previously "advised on multiple times" to not show favouritism to female students.

And they allege he "engaged in a personal relationship" with a female student in July by communicating with her on social media.

The OCT also alleges he failed to report a sensitive conversation with her to his superiors.

At a different, unidentified school, the OCT alleges Goertzen "engaged in physical contact" with female students by "allowing them to touch his arms."

He is also accused of spending time alone with two female students on school property.

Following AM800's report, some parents protested outside of Eastview Horizon Public School calling on the GECDSB to place Goertzen on administrative leave.

At the time, the GECDSB said in a statement, "The GECDSB is aware of allegations concerning a staff member at one of our schools. While we do not comment on individual personnel matters, we want to reaffirm our commitment to due process as this situation is addressed. Ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff remains our top priority."

Goertzen is scheduled to appear before the OCT disciplinary committee on Friday Dec. 19, 2025.

If found guilty of professional misconduct, a teacher can face penalties like suspension, revocation of their license, fines, or conditions on their certificate.

-With files from AM800's Rusty Thomson and CTV Windsor