Some parents at Eastview Horizon Public School in Windsor are calling on the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB) to place a teacher on administrative leave.

This comes after a story they heard on AM800 news Friday morning.

As AM800 news reported, Rusty William Goertzen, a teacher with the local public school board is facing allegations of professional misconduct following an investigation by the Ontario College of Teachers.

He's accused under the Ontario College of Teachers Act that he committed acts that would be reasonably regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional; that he engaged in conduct unbecoming of a member; and that he failed to comply with a member's duties under the Child, Youth, and Family Services Act.

The documents filed by the college of teachers detail several alleged incidents in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 while he was teaching at two different schools in Windsor.

Goertzen will face a hearing before the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers, at a date to be determined, and will be held to decide if the allegations are true.

Brittany Dumont has two children that attend the Forest Glade school on Stillmeadow Road.

She along with other parents held a protest Monday morning in front of the school, voicing their concerns with the way the situation has been handled by the board and with the way parents were notified about the allegations against the teacher.

Dumont says the school's principal sent out a notice around 5 p.m. on Friday.

"We understand the legalities, the politics and the situation behind confidentially however we do feel that, we should have been made aware of what's happening at least that the college had done an investigation and had in fact found that this teacher had these findings," says Dumont.

She says parents are upset and concerned.

"A lot of people don't want to come forward which is completely understandable," she says. "We're talking about minor females and that is actually what triggered me to do something about it because fortunately, my children are not directly affected in this situation however many people's children are."

Dumont says she's considering pulling her children from the school and school board.

"For me personally, if I don't have satisfactory resolution from the board, I'll have to take a look at other school boards because I cannot in good conscience send my children to a school where I know somebody like this working and permitting to work," says Dumont. "We have heard from parents of that teacher's class that he has not been in class on the last week, there's been substitute teachers."

She says she has reached out to the board and school board trustees but has not heard back.

"However I did get a standardized sort of message back from the principal saying 'sorry I can't comment on any of this basically' to which I responded, 'you know that's going to be good enough," says Dumont. "We don't need details, we don't need anything other than our school is safe, this person is not on the property and will not be on the property until the outcome of this."

In a statement to AM800 news, the Greater Essex County District School says "The GECDSB is aware of allegations concerning a staff member at one of our schools as well as the planned protest for Monday. While we do not comment on individual personnel matters, we want to reaffirm our commitment to due process as this situation is addressed. Ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students and staff remains our top priority. We would also like to remind the community that external protests are not permitted on school premises."

The board tells AM800 news, "as of last week, the person has also not attended work."