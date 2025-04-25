A teacher with the Greater Essex County District School Board is facing allegations of professional misconduct following an investigation by the Ontario College of Teachers.

Rusty William Goertzen will face a hearing before the discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers.

He's accused under the Ontario College of Teachers Act that he committed acts that would be reasonably regarded by members as disgraceful, dishonourable, or unprofessional; that he engaged in conduct unbecoming of a member; and that he failed to comply with a member's duties under the Child, Youth, and Family Services Act.

The documents filed by the college of teachers detail several alleged incidents in 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 while he was teaching at two different schools in Windsor.

During the 2022-2023 academic year, it's alleged he spent time alone with female students in the classroom, including outside school hours, despite previously being advised on multiple occasions by administration at the school not to show favouritism toward and/or spend time alone with female students.

In and around July 2023, the report from the college indicates he engaged in a personal relationship with a student by communicating about personal and intimate matters over Facebook Messenger.

During that same time frame, it's alleged he failed to comply with his duty to report under the Child, Youth, and Family Services Act when the student brought up the topic of rape in a conversation over Facebook Messenger.

The college of teachers investigation also alleges that in 2023-2024, at a different school he was teaching at, Goertzen failed to maintain professional boundaries by engaging in physical contact with female students by allowing them to touch his arms or hang off him during a basketball tournament and spent time alone with two female students on school property after the tournament.

The schools where the alleged incidents took place, along with the ages and names of the students, were not identified by the Ontario College of Teachers.

A hearing, at a date to be determined, will be held to decide if the allegations are true.

AM800 News has learned that Goertzen is still teaching while awaiting the hearing.

According to an e-mail to AM800 News from the Ontario College of Teachers, whether an Ontario Certified Teacher (OCT) can continue teaching while the college conducts proceedings regarding allegations of professional misconduct depends on the details of the individual case.

It is important to note that until a formal finding is made, these remain allegations.

An OCT may continue teaching unless their actions or conduct expose or are likely to expose a student to harm or injury, in which case an interim suspension may be imposed; however, that measure is reserved for cases where a member's alleged conduct signifies a high risk to students.

At this time, Mr. Goertzen's status is 'Good Standing,' and as such he is currently eligible to teach in Ontario's publicly funded elementary and secondary schools.

The Greater Essex County District School Board has stated it does not comment on personnel matters.

A message to the legal representation for Goertzen has not been returned.