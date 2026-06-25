Construction to begin next month on new Fancsy Family Hospital for Windsor-Essex

Shovels will be going in the ground next month for the new multi-billion-dollar Fancsy Family Hospital in Windsor-Essex.

Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO Kristin Kennedy announced Thursday evening during the hospital’s annual general meeting that they will officially break ground on construction of the first phase of the new hospital in July.

Kennedy says, “Those driving past the site can expect to see workers there starting in just a few weeks from today. EllisDon will begin preparing the property for the construction with trailers, hoarding, fencing, and other site preparations—with excavation and construction following as soon as the necessary logistics are in place.”

A building permit has been obtained, and hydro has been brought to the site in preparation for this work.

Kennedy told the meeting that “this is more than a construction milestone. It is the beginning of a transformational chapter for healthcare in Windsor and Essex County. It represents our commitment to providing world-class care closer to home, supporting innovation, attracting the next generation of healthcare professionals, and creating a facility designed around the needs of patients for decades to come.”

Construction of the multi-billion-dollar hospital at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport, is being split into three phases.

Phase 1 involves the construction of a three-storey Education and Administrative Centre and simulation centre, a 700-vehicle parking garage, and other site infrastructure. EllisDon Construction was selected as the construction manager for this phase, and construction is expected to begin in mid-2026.

Phase 2 is the largest part of the project, involving the construction of a five-storey Diagnostic and Treatment Block that will include Emergency and Trauma Services, Regional Cancer Services, Surgical Services, and Women’s and Children’s Services along with advanced diagnostics and the central utility plant.

Phase 3, which will focus on the Inpatient Tower, a nine-storey building that will house the majority of the hospital’s inpatient beds, the In-Centre Dialysis Unit, and essential support services.

Once complete, the new hospital will have 50 per cent more space than the current two hospital sites—the Ouellette Campus and the Met Campus—combined.