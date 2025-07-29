Officials with the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) have provided an update on construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

The WDBA is managing the project for the Government of Canada and work on the crossing began in 2018.

WDBA associate vice president of stakeholder and community Relations, Stephanie Campeau, said construction remains ongoing including preparations for operations.

"We're excited to hit construction completion later on this year, with any construction project obviously it gets really difficult to pinpoint an exact date, but as soon as we have one we will share that," Campeau said.

Campeau said construction is 98 per cent complete.

"There are some things that still need to be done in terms of system installations, preparing for tolling, and as well our operations teams are working quite closely with Bridging North America to make sure everything is ready to go," she said.

The update came as WDBA announced support for Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) through the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan .

AWE will be putting on the Night Light Festival running Sept. 18 to 20 downtown.

This marks the first time WDBA has invested outside of the area near the bridge.

A major investment included the reconstruction of Sandwich Street .

Campeau said investments began in 2019.

"So we will be finishing all of the investments and activities by March 2026. We've had six great years of investments, $23-million into Sandwich west Windsor and also now into the region, and we're really proud of what we've accomplished," Campeau said.

The cost to construct the Gordie Howe bridge is $6.4 billion.

The original estimated cost was $5.7 billion, but delays and other factors led to the increase.