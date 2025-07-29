Art Windsor-Essex (AWE) has announced a new interactive downtown festival taking place this in September.

Made possible through support from the Gordie Howe International Bridge Community Benefits Plan, the Night Light Festival, an interactive celebration of art, light, and cutting-edge digital technology will take place from Sept. 18 to 20, transforming the grounds outside the gallery into a vibrant, glowing, wonderland.

AWE executive director, Jennifer Matotek, said the gallery received over $200,000 from the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA).

"That funding has really made it possible for us to have the community art exhibit, special installations at the aquatic centre, and then also the public art that's happening in the parking lot. We're also really grateful to the Ontario Cultural Attractions Fund for providing us funding so that we can really promote the festival, since it's in its inaugural year." Matotek said.

Matotek said organizers drew inspiration from the Nuit Blanche festival.

"It's going to give us an opportunity to showcase to Windsor internationally renowned artworks, while also celebrating local artists who are doing really interesting work in the medium of light and digital interactivity," she said.

Matotek said in the three weeks leading up to the festival, there will be free outdoor exhibitions on display beginning Labour Day weekend.

"There'll be two pieces, one is a digital work called automata that are sort of these monolith pillars that you can interact with and create digital art, and then the other piece is a work that you can climb on with a partner and it swings," Matotek said.