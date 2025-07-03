Trustees with the Greater Essex Country District School Board (GECDSB) were given the opportunity Tuesday evening to revisit the sanctions made against trustee Nancy Armstrong.

At the June 10 board meeting, trustees sanctioned Armstrong for comments made on a podcast surrounding the naming process of Erie Migration District School in Kingsville , that were found to have violated the board's trustee code of conduct.

Armstrong responded in writing confirming she would accept the invitation to engage in restorative justice sessions.

"I am genuinely looking forward to the opportunity to address unanswered questions, engage in meaningful discussions around unresolved issues, and reflect on the vital roles that trustees play in our communities," said Armstrong in her response to trustees.

Armstrong asked for the board to reconsider her ban on attending private session meetings until the end of her term.

"There is a genuine risk that the decision is being judged as punitive rather than constructive which is actively undermining the already limited trust in what is widely expected to be the Board’s commitment to transparency, fairness, and collaboration," said Armstrong.

Board chair Gale Hatfield brought forward a motion seeking to reduce the ban to the end of 2025, rather than the next election, but also banning Armstrong from public meetings.

"I think the investigators report clearly explains to us that there was a breach of confidentiality, and I take that very seriously, however, on reflection and taking into consideration trustee Armstrong's letter, I'm not sure how that will serve any purpose other than to be punitive," Hatfield said.

Trustee Linda Qin said she believed trustees spoke out to the media during the school naming process to protect their reputation and called the move to ban from Armstrong from public meetings punitive.

"The reason we go to media is because we are silenced here, and we were not allowed to debate, we we're not allowed to debate, that's the fact," Qin said.

Trustee Julia Burgess said she believed the restorative justice sessions would lead to healing.

"We have not entered into restorative justice yet where there I think will be a learning curve, and, hopefully, acceptance and understanding of what confidentiality is," Burgess said.

Hatfield's motion failed and other motions were presented with varying timelines.

As motions kept failing, trustees Ron LeClair and Kim McKinley left the meeting.

Trustee Cathy Cooke introduced a motion to bar Armstrong from private meetings until the end of November 2025, which eventually passed.

Trustees will next meet on October 21, 2025.