The City of Windsor is saying, 'Let's go, Blue Jays.'

The city is once again hosting a watch party Friday night at the new Civic Square outside of Windsor City Hall for Game 6 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says he wanted to host another watch party at the Civic Square.

"City Hall Square tomorrow night, Friday night, no question about it," says Agostino. "It's got the potential to probably be one of the busiest nights in the history of downtown. You got WIFF, you've got Halloween night, and now we've got a Jays party at City Hall Square, so it's going to be phenomenal."

He says Friday's watch party will be similar to last week's party.

"Big screen, the biggest screen in the city, sound," he says. "We'll have a food truck there from the G.O.A.T., and we're going to have a small bar, not on the grass. We're going to put it on the concrete just because the grass might be a little bit wet, but it will be a great place for people to come down, watch the game and enjoy the festivities in downtown Windsor as the Jays win the World Series."

Agostino says the city will have heaters set up.

"Certainly bring out your lawn chairs, bring out your blankets," says Agostino. "We'll have some chairs there for people, and the benches are still there; they haven't been moved yet as we prepare for the launch of the ice rink, but it's going to be a great time tomorrow night in downtown Windsor. I certainly invite the entire community to come check it out, and best of all, it's free. Take your kids trick-or-treating and then head downtown to city hall to watch the Jays game."

Last Friday's watch party attracted about 300 people to the Civic Square.

The city has dubbed the watch party 'Bring It Home – World Series Watch Party'.

It begins at 7 p.m.

If there is a Game 7, the city will host another watch party at Civic Square starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.