The City of Windsor is jumping on the Toronto Blue Jays bandwagon.

The city is hosting a watch party Friday night at the new Civic Square outside of Windsor City Hall for Game 1 of the World Series between the Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, Ward 3 city councillor Renaldo Agostino says the game will be shown on a 30-foot video screen.

He says the watch party will also include a beer garden and food trucks.

"We have been working diligently along with our great staff at the City of Windsor and, of course, Mayor Drew Dilkens to get a watch party put together for this Friday at the newest, most exciting place, Civic Square," he says.

Agostino says there's potential for a 'huge crowd'.

"Right in front of city hall, we're going to have the big screen up there," says Agostino. "The pieces all fell together perfectly because we do our live at the square, which has been very, very successful thanks to Enbridge and all the teams. The staff at the city has put together these concert series, so it just happened to fall on the right date, and here you go: Game 1 World Series, Blue Jays, Dodgers, let's go."

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the watch party will follow the weekly concert series, Live at The Square.

"Friday just happened to be the last music in the square event," says Dilkens. "So we moved that up a bit, so people, if they come for the start of the Blue Jays game, will also get the benefit of a great musical experience, and then the game will take over.

Dilkens says the Blue Jays are Canada's team, and the city wants to celebrate.

"We want to make sure that the Blue Jays win," says Dilkens. "We want to celebrate that possibility, and you know what, it's not lost on me that it's a Canadian team playing a U.S. team, and boy, wouldn't we like the Canadians to win, especially right now against our partners in the U.S., and so we have this great opportunity; we've got this wonderful civic space."

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Live at The Square featuring Slim Pickerel starts at 6:30 p.m.

The watch party will follow the free concert.

The city is asking those attending the watch party to register online for a free ticket.

The city is also encouraging the public to bring lawn chairs and blankets.