Windsorites will have a chance to cheer on the Toronto Blue Jays at a variety of watch parties in the city.

The Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting to win the World Series, with the series now in LA for Games 3, 4, and 5.

Last week, the city held a watch party for Game 1 at City Hall Square which saw hundreds of people in attendance. There was no watch party for Game 2. A watch party was then held on the patio of Lefty's Monday night for Game 3.

Sports fans - old or new - will be able to watch Games 4 and 5 at various patios in downtown Windsor.

Screens will be set up at On a Roll and Panache on Pitt Street for Game 4, and then will be set up at the downtown Loose Goose location for Game 5 on Wednesday.

Ward 3 city councillor, Renaldo Agostino, says it's going to be a lot of fun.

"We are certainly encouraging Blue Jays fans, baseball fans, and even the one or two Dodgers fans that are out there to head down to downtown Windsor and catch a game."

He says the Game 1 watch party at City Hall Square saw great attendance.

"We had about 300 people come, it was a little bit chilly, but it was a great crowd. It was a wonderful evening and the Jays won that game so it was even better, it made it even better."

Agostino says he's noticed many new Canadians watching the games.

"You see people that are there just because they know something special is happening. They might not know much about the sport, or the teams, but they feel special, they feel Canadian. It now builds in the fabric of our sport, of our culture, and the excitement... the excitement is there."

No roads will be closed as a result of the watch parties.

The Blue Jays haven't been to the World Series since winning a second straight title in 1993.