The future of Bird Canada in Windsor could be decided at the next city council meeting.

Mayor Drew Dilkens says council is expected to discuss a report at its May 11 meeting.

Dilkens did not say what city staff is recommending but did say the company has addressed a number of concerns the city had.

As AM800 news reported last month, the city paused e-scooter and e-bike rentals from Bird Canada after an agreement between the two parties expired on April 21.

Dilkens says the city has met with Bird Canada.

"I think we've been able to resolve a lot of the outstanding issues, and ultimately it will be up to city council to give the seal of approval, but I think there's a pathway there, and I think you'll see them back," says Dilkens.

He says council will ultimately make a decision but feels Bird Canada will be back.

"The company has addressed a number of the concerns that we had, and so I think this will be better received by the majority of residents once it's returned if city council approves that," he says.

Dilkens feels the Bird Canada program has been well received by the public.

"I think there were just a couple of issues that we needed to work out on the city side, and council said, 'Listen, if we can't work them out, end the program,' and unfortunately we weren't able to work those things out before the expiration of the agreement," says Dilkens. "I think we're in a better place now. I think city council will likely agree, but ultimately it's city council's decision, and they get to make that decision on May 11."

The city has been working with Bird Canada for the last five years.

The pilot program was an e-scooter and e-bike rental program and was initially launched along the Riverfront Pathway and later expanded to include Windsor's road rights-of-way and paved pathways within city parks.

In March, the company deployed 450 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes to the region.

Bird Canada called the pause 'temporary,' and company general manager Pat Graham stressed to AM800 News that the company is not leaving Windsor, pushing back against speculation on social media.