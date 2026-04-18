Starting next week, Bird e-scooters and e-bikes will be unavailable to residents.

The City of Windsor issued a release Friday that states their agreement with Bird Canada will expire on April 21.

Following April 21, the rentals will be unavailable.

The City of Windsor has piloted the e-scooter and e-bike rental program in partnership with Bird Canada for the past five years.

The program was initially launched along the Riverfront Pathway and later expanded to include Windsor's road rights of way and paved pathways within City parks, and then later included the Town of Tecumseh.

They city states they are continuing discussions with Bird Canada to potentially re-instate these services throughout Windsor in the future.

The company deployed 450 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes to the region on March 12, 2025.