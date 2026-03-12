The Birds are back in Windsor for a fifth year.

Bird Canada e-scooters and e-bike rental services will kick off today (March 12) in Windsor and Tecumseh.

The company will deploy 450 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes to the region, with the entire fleet being upgraded to the Gen3 model - making for a smoother ride. All e-bikes will now have pneumatic air filled tires opposed to solid rubber tires.

Bird Canada recorded a successful 2025 in the region, with 16,500 unique users, over 235,000 kilometres in trips, with the average trip being 2.8 kilometres and 16 minutes long. Total rides were on par with 2024 numbers at around 83,000.

When the e-scooters launched in 2021, Bird Canada experienced issues with theft of the rentals, however thefts were down 72 per cent in 2025 from 2024 which was the lowest recorded thefts since they launched.

Windsor became one of the top performing markets across the country in terms of power users, with the average user taking approximately five trips over the course of the 2025 season. Windsor also placed second highest in rides per device across Canada in 2025 at about three rides each day.

Abi Vijayakanthan, Eastern Canada Operations Manager with Bird Canada, says ridership in the city continues to grow.

"Windsor actually became one of our top performing markets in the country in terms of power users. An average user took about five trips over the course of the season. And Windsor actually placed second highest in rides per device in Canada last year at around three rides per scooter each day."

He says Windsor saw unique rides.

"The longest single ride lasted about 150 minutes and covered about 45 kilometres, and the most frequent user took 428 trips, who travelled about 230 kilometres just by themselves."

Vijayakanthan says Windsor has embraced the e-scooters and e-bikes.

"Since we've launched we've done about 1.5-million kilometres in trips, the average ride has been three kilometres, close to 20 minutes on average duration... much higher than what we see across Canada. So people have embraced this not just as a joyriding activity, but as an actual mode of transportation."

Those wanting to ride will need to download the Bird Canada app to use the service.

It costs $1.15 to unlock an e-scooter and $0.42 per minute to use.

Bird Canada will also be fully launching their Birds Plus Subscription Tiers, offering a weekly pass at $2, where you get unlimited 20 minute rides at $4 each. There's also a monthly subscription of $4, where you get unlimited 20 minute rides for $4 each.