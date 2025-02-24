The Municipality of Leamington has announced it is moving forward with a phased demolition of the former Leamington District Secondary School building, located at 125 Talbot Street West.
The building was recently the subject of a suspicious fire investigation, after crews responded there on Friday Jan. 31 and spent 10 hours fighting a fire in the gymnasium.
That is where the demolition will begin the municipality said, after a contractor found no hazardous materials, including asbestos, were present in the gymnasium.
Demolition is tentatively scheduled to start on Monday Feb. 24, and is weather-dependent.
The municipality says the removal of the former school building is part of its long-term planning for the site following the conclusion of the proposed attainable housing development initiative.
Last month, the municipality announced it could not finalize an agreement with Amico Properties Inc. for a proposed development on the site.