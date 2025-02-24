The Municipality of Leamington has announced it is moving forward with a phased demolition of the former Leamington District Secondary School building, located at 125 Talbot Street West.

The building was recently the subject of a suspicious fire investigation , after crews responded there on Friday Jan. 31 and spent 10 hours fighting a fire in the gymnasium.

That is where the demolition will begin the municipality said, after a contractor found no hazardous materials, including asbestos, were present in the gymnasium.

Demolition is tentatively scheduled to start on Monday Feb. 24, and is weather-dependent.

The municipality says the removal of the former school building is part of its long-term planning for the site following the conclusion of the proposed attainable housing development initiative.