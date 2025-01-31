An area municipality is not moving forward with a proposed attainable housing development.

On Thursday, the Municipality of Leamington announced it could not finalize an agreement with Amico Properties Inc. for a proposed development on the former Leamington District Secondary School property on Talbot Street West.

In a news release, the municipality says it was unable to reach terms that would be in the best interest of Leamington taxpayers.

In August 2023, Leamington council voted unanimously in favour of Amico's attainable housing development proposal but recently said "after ongoing negotiations, the parties could not reach an agreement."

The preliminary concept plan included two six-storey apartment buildings, with 95 and 105 apartment units, respectively, and 105 townhome units for a project total of 305 dwelling units.

The plan also included a central park area, a smaller parkette around the central mailbox, and a daycare building.

The proposal had indicated that 30 per cent of the dwellings would be attainable units.

In the news release, mayor Hilda MacDonald said "this project represented an exciting opportunity to expand attainable housing in our community, and we did everything we could to make it work."

She went on to say, "our commitment to supporting attainable housing remains strong, and we will continue to explore partnerships and opportunities to address Leamington’s housing needs."

The municipality says it is now considering options to demolish the former school and explore future development options.

Leamington bought the former high school property in July 2020.