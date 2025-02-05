The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene of a fire at the former Leamington District Secondary School, located at 125 Talbot St. west.

Crews responded around 9 p.m. Friday Jan. 31 and spent all of early Saturday morning battling a blaze at the property.

The fire was declared out by 7:15 a.m.

Leamington Fire chief Don Williamson told AM800 News that when firefighters made entry into the building, crews found the wooden stage on fire , however the fire spread into the roof.

The fire was deemed suspicious and the investigation was handed over to the OPP.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit, along with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal, are both investigating the incident.

For public safety, the area has been secured as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.