A former MP and city councillor is not interested in the vacant ward 2 council seat.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, Brian Masse says he has no intentions of running for city council.

"I'm not considering running for the city council position for that because we want to create an open space for democracy, for people to feel that they can enter and we do need some energy," says Masse.

Masse held the ward 2 seat before becoming the MP in Windsor West.

He represented the Windsor West riding for 23-years as a MP but was defeated by Harb Gill in the last federal election.

Masse says ward 2 is a really important section of the city.

"It's an exciting section of the city when you look at the border that is going to be opening up soon and other things are taking place but I have no intentions running for city council at all," says Masse.

On Monday, Fabio Costante announced his resignation as the councillor for ward 2.

Costante has been named the new chief executive officer of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Masse says Costante served the community very well.

"Worked with him on the west end projects from everything from the border to the parks and a number of different initiatives and so I wish him all the best because we're going to need him to be all the best for his new position," says Masse.

Costante's resignation from council goes into effect on June 26 as he moves into his new role effective July 7.

Two administration reports will go before city council on July 14, outlining the process and steps to replace Costante.