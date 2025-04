After 23 years, the riding of Windsor West will have new representation in Ottawa.

CTV News is declaring that NDP incumbent Brian Masse has been unseated by Conservative Harb Gill.

The riding, created in 1966, was held by Liberal Herb Gray up until Masse was first elected in 2002.

Earlier this month, Windsor West was named as one of eight key battleground ridings in the country.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.