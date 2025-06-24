A decision on how to fill a vacant seat on Windsor City Council will be made next month.

Two administration reports will go before the council when it meets July 14 on the process and steps to replace Ward 2 councillor Fabio Costante.

Costante submitted his resignation on June 22 after accepting a job as chief executive officer of the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

The first report will deal with the legislative requirement that the council declare the office to be vacant.

Once that happens, the council will consider a second report with two options to fill the seat: appoint a person who has consented to accept the office if appointed or pass a bylaw requiring a by-election to be held to fill the vacancy.

Costante was first elected to city council in 2018 and then re-elected in 2022.

The next municipal election is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 26, 2026.