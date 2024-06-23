The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy with scattered showers today, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the west gusting to 50. High 28, but will feel like 36 or 97 F.
This evening: Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Including that risk of a thunderstorm. Windy. Low 16 or 61.
Tomorrow: Some relief from the sweltering heat... we'll get up to 28, but feeling like 31 or 88 under a mainly sunny sky.
Tomorrow night for the Ford Fireworks: Clear. Low 18 or 64.
Tuesday: Increasing cloudiness. High 31 or 88.
Wednesday: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.
Thursday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.