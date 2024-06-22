Fireworks will light up the sky over the Detroit River Monday night and the councillor for ward 3 in Windsor is excited.

The Ford Fireworks is a highly anticipated event every year that draws local residents and visitors to Windsor's riverfront to take in the show.



That's not the only event that will be taking place that night. The DWBIA will host a third watch party for the deciding Game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.



Renaldo Agostino says because of the fireworks, the viewing party will take place towards the southern end of downtown.



"We're going to put on a giant video wall outside Tuscarora, out by The Bull & Barrel and The Cook Shop and the businesses in that area, to really show how much we've really cleaned up that area over the past year, but also to highlight those businesses that exist in that area."



Tuscarora Street will be closed between Ouellette Avenue to Goyeau Street with attendees invited to come out early before puck-drop.



He says fireworks night marks the beginning of the summer season for businesses in the core.



"It's a chance to showcase what you've done. To showcase the progress that's happened downtown. It's a chance to reintroduce downtown to everybody to get them back. There's a lot of people that only come downtown once a year for the fireworks, but this is the night to show them what downtown Windsor has. To put your best foot forward and when people come down, it's the businesses, it's the peoples responsibility to make sure that they come back again."



Agostino is recommending people get their transportation sorted, including using a free after 6 p.m. Transit Windsor bus to come down, to get down early, and to enjoy the amenities of downtown.



"This is a great night to check out every single business in the downtown core. Bring your bike, walk, take the bus, show up early and enjoy everything downtown Windsor has to offer because we've done a great job cleaning it up, making it safe and strengthening the core. Night's like this, you can only dream about to have these two great events happening on the same night in the same place. It's going to be epic."



TAG: Puck-drop for Game 7 is set for shortly after 8 p.m. The Ford Fireworks show is scheduled to start at 10:05 p.m. with thousands expected to gather to watch the spectacle.