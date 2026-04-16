A heated argument at Queen's Park focused on Windsor workers.

On Wednesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles clashed during Question Period over Titan Tool Die and the Diageo closure.

Stiles, who visited Windsor last week, pressed Ford on why he didn't do more to support Diageo workers and why he hasn't intervened in the ongoing lockout at Titan.

The Diageo Crown Royal bottling facility closed at the end of February, leaving over 200 people out of job - some just weeks away from qualifying to retire, to get their pensions, and keep their benefits. Stiles met with the workers impacted and says they were angry with the Ford government.

The province then struck a $23-million agreement with Diageo, including roughly $1-million for Windsor-Essex, and last month the province announced an $838,000 investment to support Amherstburg through the Trade-Impacted Communities Program.

Stiles also met with Titan workers - who have been locked out for over 250 days and are calling on the province to help them.

Stiles said during Question Period that she met with Kathy, a former Diageo employee, who was affected during the closure.

"She was laid off by Diageo after 26 years of service, and loyalty to that company, a quarter of a century, and you know what she has now? She has no job, no pension, no benefits, she was one month short of receiving her pension."

She added that Doug Ford made a "back room deal" with Diageo.

"And you know what he got? He got money for downtown Toronto, that's what he got. Not a single penny for Kathy, or for any workers, and not a single job sold. Will the Premier apologize for failing those workers?"

During Question Period, West Windsor New Democrat MPP Lisa Gretzky said that the Premier isn't helping any of the workers impacted.

"Back to the Premier, he can bluster all he wants, but the reality is that Diageo and Titan screwed the workers first, and the Premier is doing it to them again."

Gretzky said Ford can help the workers at Titan by passing anti-scab labour legislation.

"The Premier has supported using scab labour, he's voted against banning scabs numerous times in this place, so Speaker, the Titan workers are watching us right now from the picket line, and they want to know if the Premier will do what's necessary to support them and end the lockout by finally passing the anti-scab labour legislation."

Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli said that the province has stepped up for Amherstburg.

"We continue to support Amherstburg with an $838,000 investment through the Trade-Impacted Community Fund. That will help them build new economic opportunities."

Premier Doug Ford said during Question Period that many of the affected workers at Diageo got a job at Stellantis.

"We actually struck a deal for $23-million, not to mention we have companies looking at that facility that you don't even know about, and you didn't mention that over 80 per cent of the members have jobs at Stellantis because we created a deal down there to run a third shift. You didn't realize that Windsor has one of the lowest unemployment's in decades."

Ford stated that he supports the Titan workers, and he doesn't support the scab workers.

Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout told AM800 News last week that a hearing date has been set and they will argue bad faith bargaining from Titan to the Ontario Labour Relations Board on May 7th.