A hearing date has been set for Titan Tool workers in Windsor.

27 workers have been locked out for nine months - 244 days - from the auto parts manufacturer.

According to Unifor Local 195 President Emile Nabbout, they will argue bad faith bargaining to the Ontario Labour Relations Board on May 7th.

Nabbout says they met with the employer two weeks ago, but says Titan still won't negotiate a closing agreement nor will they work to ink a new collective agreement.

Nabbout was joined Thursday at the picket line by Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles, who has made three visits since the lockout started "in solidarity" with the workers.

Stiles says she is going to be calling on the Ford government to intervene and end the lockout when she returns to Queens Park on Monday.

Nabbout says their argument to the Ontario Labour Relations Board is that Titan has been bargaining in bad faith the entire time.

"This employer has shown no intention to bargain a collective agreement. All along they've had a plan, they haven't told us their intentions. They locked out those workers unreasonably, and we have told them we are not accepting any type of concession, and if we told the company we are not accepting any type of concession - they need to come up with a different plan."

He says Titan continues to "flip flop" on what they want the outcome to be.

"This company is not willing - and they've told us - they no longer want to produce a part but a week later tried to bring scabs to run some parts. So this company has been flip flopping all along, we don't know exactly what they want. But in the same token they said they are willing to look into a closure agreement, but they haven't come and stepped up to the plate, they are not willing to pay those people their severance."

Ontario NDP Leader Marit Stiles says the Doug Ford government has the power to make change but continues to show no movement.

"We've brought legislation forward year after year, after year, for decades to ban scab labour, and we have had government - Liberal and Conservative - vote against that time and time again. Well you know what, Doug Ford wants to be the Premier for everyone, Doug Ford needs to do the right thing and pass laws that will actually help workers like this."

In October 2025, the workers rejected 15 pages of concessions from the employer, which included a wage freeze, elimination of cost-of-living language, elimination of retiree benefits, mandatory overtime, and concessions around pensions, among many others.

Unifor Local 195 represents 60 members, with 27 active members and 33 other laid-off workers.

CTV Windsor has reached out to Titan Tool & Die for comment.