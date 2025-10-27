The number of motorcycle collisions in Essex County is down so far this year, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.

As of October 23, Essex County OPP have recorded 22 collisions involving motorcycles, down from 31 in 2024 and below the 27 recorded in 2023.

Essex County OPP have only investigated one fatal motorcycle crash so far in 2025, which happened on June 2 when one person was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on County Road 18, west of County Road 15 in the Town of Essex.

In 2024, there were two fatal motorcycle crashes in Essex County, and zero in 2023.

Excessive speed, losing control, failing to yield right of way, improper passing, and driver inattention have been listed as the leading causes or contributing factors in motorcyclist fatalities.

OPP Constable Steven Duguay says the decrease is encouraging.

"We're hoping the messaging continues that motorcycles need to be seen a little bit better on the road. It goes on the safety of the riders and drivers of motor vehicles on the road. Everyone needs to do their part to keep everyone safe," he says.

Duguay says the end goal is also zero when it comes to the number of crashes.

The Windsor Police Service is reporting 31 collisions involving motorcycles, as of October 21. That's compared to 35 in 2024 and 35 in 2023, during the exact same time frame.

Windsor Police have also investigated three fatal motorcycle crashes in 2025, up from two in 2024 and one in 2023.