Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision in the Town of Essex.

On Monday, June 2, shortly after 11:45 a.m., members of the Essex OPP, Essex Fire and Rescue Services, and EMS responded to the collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on County Road 18 - west of County Road 15 in the Town of Essex.

The driver of the car was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist was also transported to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Members of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) are assisting with the investigation.

As a result of the collision, County Road 18 is closed between County Road 15 and Rizzo Nicola Road.

Anyone who may have seen these vehicles prior to the collision, who saw the collision, or who have dashcam footage of the collision are asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.