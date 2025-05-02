Essex County has recorded the second highest number of motorcycle fatalities in the province on roadways patrolled by Ontario Provincial Police over the last ten years.

There have been 20 fatal motorcycle crashes in the OPP's Essex patrol region over the past decade.

Essex County OPP Inspector Jamie Smith says a lot of the crashes they see involve motor vehicles.

"We're asking the public to be mindful of when you're driving to look and look a second time for motorcycles; sometimes they're hard to see," he says. "So we're asking when they come into intersections to look twice, or when they're passing, just respect the rules of the road."

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week is underway across the province, and it comes after 57 motorcyclist deaths were recorded on OPP-patrolled roads in 2024, the highest figure in 20 years.

Two of those deaths were in the Essex patrol region and 14 across the OPP's West Region.

Excessive speed, losing control, failing to yield right of way, improper passing, and driver inattention were leading causes or contributing factors in last year's motorcyclist fatalities.

Smith says the important message for motorcycle riders is to be visible.

"Wear that equipment that's reflective; it's bright. Wear that protective clothing; wear your helmet. That way you can be more visible to the public so when they're driving down the road, they can see you. Make sure your lights are working," he says.

According to the OPP, 25 per cent of motorcycle fatalities in the West Region over the last 10 years involved an individual between 45 and 54 years of age, while 23 per cent involved an individual between 55 and 64 years of age.

Provincewide, riders between 25 and 34 years of age accounted for the highest number of motorcyclist deaths (15) on OPP-patrolled roads in 2024, followed by riders in the 65-74 age group (12).

Smith says whether you're behind the wheel or behind the handlebars, we all have a role to play in preventing crashes.

"As individuals driving, I know there's a lot of distractions within your vehicle. But your main focus should be driving, looking around, being defensive, and respecting the rules of the road," he says.

Motorcycle Safety Awareness Week runs from May 1-7, 2025.