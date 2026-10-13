Feeder plant workers watching Stellantis strike vote closely

Windsor Assembly Plant seen in Windsor, Ont. on Jan. 16, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Thousands of Windsor-area Stellantis workers will vote this weekend on whether to give Unifor a strike mandate as contract talks with the automaker remain stalled.

The vote comes as Windsor Assembly employees prepare for another three-week production shutdown beginning Oct. 19, with feeder plants also expected to feel the impact.

Unifor Local 195 president Emile Nabbout, who represents feeder plant workers, says members understand a strike vote is a key part of the bargaining process, but it does not automatically mean a walkout.

He says the goal is to give the bargaining team a strong mandate.

“We don’t take their vote for granted. We definitely want our member to give us 100 per cent strike mandate, but doesn’t mean that will be strike action,” Nabbout said.

“This is really important part of the process within our organization.”

Nabbout says the uncertainty surrounding shutdowns continues to weigh heavily on workers and their families.

“There is always a concern, high level of anxiety, people need to pay their bill. This doesn’t really give us the stability that we need and build the confidence to continue building a good quality product that we are proud to continue building here in the city of Windsor and Essex County,” he said.

Nabbout says several parts suppliers that rely on Windsor Assembly will be affected by the upcoming shutdown.

He estimates between 1,500 and 1,600 union members at supplier facilities across Windsor will be impacted.

“Flex N Gate Lakeshore, I would say 90 per cent the product they produce directly to Windsor Assembly that will be impacted very much with this shutdown schedule coming up,” Nabbout said.

Unifor Local 444 represents more than 6,400 workers at Windsor Assembly, part of the roughly 9,000 Stellantis employees across Canada.

Hourly and skilled trades members will cast their ballots in person Oct. 17 at Caesars Windsor, with registration beginning at 9 a.m. and voting starting at 10 a.m.

Results of the strike authorization vote are expected Oct. 19.