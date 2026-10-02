Windsor Assembly Plant to idle again

More downtime is coming to the Windsor Assembly Plant.

Unifor says production has been cancelled for the weeks of Oct. 19, 26, and Nov. 2.

Employees must not report to work unless told otherwise, and the schedule for skilled trades will be determined at a later date.

The announcement comes as negotiations between the union and Stellantis remain at an impasse.

The contract expired Sept. 20th and the biggest sticking point remains the future of Brampton Assembly Plant.

The facility in Windsor has been down the past two-weeks along with feeder plants.

Local 444 represents nearly 4,500 local auto workers.