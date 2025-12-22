More reaction is coming in following Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens' high-level preview of the draft 2026 budget.

The budget previewed last week proposes a zero per cent tax increase and $317-million in capital spending.

$163 million is earmarked for roads, $60 million for sewers, $29 million for community services such as parks and facilities, and $5.4 million in capital investment in public transit.

This will be the first budget for Ward 2 councillor Frazier Fathers who was elected in a byelection at the end of October.

"I met with the mayor, and the mayor met with me shortly after I was elected and we were able to chat through what I had heard at the door during the election and some of the Ward 2 priorities. I don't know which of those are potentially going to show up in the budget when its tabled," said Fathers.

The budget will be tabled Dec. 29 and council will then be able to have a full read through at what is being proposed.

Fathers said one of the highlights for him from Dilkens' preview was that the city accounted for an additional $5 million in tax revenue.

"Some of that zero per cent has been sort of taken in through you know there are more people coming to Windsor, working in Windsor, starting businesses et cetera. So some of that has been there, but, the other part has been found through various efficiencies and other things like that," he said.

"I'm interested to see where those are and what that actually translates for the average Windsorite."

Fathers said savings found through efficiencies might lead to frustration for residents and perhaps the cost of avoiding that frustration is worth considering.

"Peoples time and peoples energy is also a resource and for residents trying to engage the city and engage city services, if we're making it harder just to save a little bit of money, that could be a consideration we bring to the table," said Fathers.

Once tabled on Dec. 29, city councillors will have 30 days to propose any changes, however the mayor can veto any amendment, which council can only override with a two-thirds majority vote.

The public will have two weeks to review the budget, and council will hear from delegations on Jan. 12, 2026.

Following the delegations, council will be able to meet as many times as needed for deliberations up until Jan. 26, 2026.

-With files from AM800's Live and Local with guest host Kristen Siapas