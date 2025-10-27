Residents in Windsor’s Ward 2 have voted in Frazier Fathers to serve out the rest of the term on city council.

In unofficial byelection results released by the city Monday evening, Fathers received 983 votes with all polls reporting. In a race that featured 15 candidates, Fathers received about 47 per cent of the vote.

Ahead of the election, Fathers laid out the continuation of the Residential Rental License Program, alternative solutions to affordable housing and fixes to some of the wards busiest roadways as some of his priorities .

Fathers, who previously worked for the United Way, is a non-profit and affordable housing consultant.

The byelection comes under one year before Ontario municipalities send voters back to the polls on Oct. 26, 2026, for the next election.

A Ward 2 byelection was spurred by the resignation of longtime councillor Fabio Costante in June to head the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation.

Costante was first elected to Windsor City Council in 2018.

Following his resignation, city council opted to host the byelection rather than appoint a new councillor.

The price tag is estimated to fall between $150,000 and $200,000.

Fathers is expected to be sworn in to his new role ahead of the next Windsor City Council meeting on Nov. 10.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Robert Lothian