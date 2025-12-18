Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens has provided a high-level preview of the 2026 budget.

Dilkens has proposed a zero per cent tax levy increase.

"In this particular year, at this particular point in time, I would submit to you, I think it's the right thing to do," Dilkens says.

The budget includes a $2.2-billion 10-year capital plan with over $317-million in capital investments for 2026, while maintaining funding for the city's asset management plan.

Within the budget, the budget proposes $163-million for roads and $60-million in sewer investments - making it the largest annual road and rehabilitation funding in the city's history.

$29-million has been included in the budget for community services such as parks and facilities, and $5.4-million in capital investment in public transit.

Dilkens says he doesn't believe residents will notice a difference in terms of service delivery.

"But the efficiency that we've been able to find, and whether we need to fund certain things from a property tax levy, or whether we can fund that from other sources, was an exercise that was well undertaken by the team, and I think they've come up with some very creative things that allow us to deliver a zero budget while still keeping on top of the service delivery."

He says one of the main road infrastructure projects includes the connection of Lauzon Parkway to Highway 401.

"We know that the Province of Ontario has committed to building the cloverleaf at Lauzon [Parkway] and [Highway] 401, but we need to start getting our budget, and our dollars, and all of the work, and the engineering, and the servicing, put in place that allows us to meet the province's timeline. They're not going to build a cloverleaf unless they know that we have the money, and are prepared to build the road that attaches to the cloverleaf."

He adds that there may be some changes to staffing at the city.

"There are some adjustments, there are some additions, there are some subtractions. I wouldn't say... there's no bloodletting at City Hall with respect to this budget because there's also a number of positions that you go through, that you look at that are still vacant, and so it may be that we don't fill certain positions, or we defer hiring of certain positions for another year."

Dilkens says they will have to go through the budget line-by-line to ensure the city can remain at zero.

"What are we doing today, or what do we have on the plan that we want to do next year that doesn't have to be done next year... that can be put forward to a future year? It does require some level of sacrifice... not dissimilar to a residential homeowner who says I can't spend any more because I haven't made any more this year... or I'm laid off and I have to figure out how to pay the bills, and it requires great prudence."

The City of Windsor approved a 2.98 per cent property tax increase in the 2025 budget, and a 1.16 per cent Asset Management Plan levy was approved on top of regular property taxes and endorsed by city council in July 2025.

The 2026 budget will officially be tabled on December 29, 2025.

Once it's officially tabled, city council members will have 30 days to propose any amendments to the proposed budget.

The public will have two weeks to review the budget, and council will hear from delegations on January 12, 2026.

Following the delegations, council will be able to meet as many times as needed for deliberations up until January 26, 2026.