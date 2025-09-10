The mother of one of the victims from Saturday's fiery crash has provided an update to AM800's Mike Kakuk.

Ann McDowell, the mother of Stephanie McDowell, one of the passengers inside the SUV, says her son-in-law Shane is in critical but stable condition.

She says doctors are encouraged by Shane's recent abdominal surgery, which showed no bleeding and is healing.

However, McDowell says Shane faces a long road ahead and will require additional complex surgeries to stabilize his cervical and thoracic spine.

He is still unconscious and is on a ventilator.

McDowell says her daughter Stephanie's CAT scan results came back clear, meaning she does not require surgery.

Stephanie suffered a head injury and has multiple facial scars, but her mother says she is stable, alert, and recovering.

According to McDowell, one of the daughters inside the vehicle is in stable condition but will need physiotherapy to recover from her pelvic fractures.

Two other kids were also in the SUV but their grandmother did not provide an update on their conditions.

McDowell also expressed deep gratitude for the thousands of prayers and messages of support coming from across Canada and the United States.

She feels it's making a real difference in their recovery.

McDowell is also asking for help finding a reliable second-hand vehicle after the family lost their only car and Shane was their sole driver.

Ann says she plans to stay with Stephanie and the girls for the next four to six months to care for them, provide transportation for appointments, and handle daily needs.

As heard on AM800 news earlier this week, the serious crash happened Saturday night around 8:30 on Tecumseh Road East near McDougall.

Flames engulfed an SUV and pick-up truck, according to Windsor police.

Police said both drivers were trapped and had to be extricated by bystanders and officers.

Investigators said the truck hit a car, then veered into oncoming traffic where it hit the SUV, sending the five occupants inside to hospital.

The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old, was also taken to hospital and is facing two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and leaving the scene of an accident.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe to assist the family with expenses.