Windsor police say three people were taken to hospital following a fiery crash on Tecumseh Road East.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Tecumseh Road between McDougall Street and Ouellette Avenue was immediately closed in both directions as emergency crews responded.

Photos and video posted to social media from the scene showed at least two vehicles on fire.

The extent of injuries was not known, however a police spokesperson said they would have more to share later Sunday.

Police later narrowed the closure of Tecumseh Road to between Goyeau Street and McDougall Street for the investigation.